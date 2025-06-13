Israel Reports Casualties as Iran Retaliates

Air defense systems in Iran and Israel were trying to fend off strikes late Friday, but missiles were getting through. Both countries claimed to be inflicting significant damage on the other. Ballistic missiles fired as part of Iran's retaliation hit at least seven sites around Tel Aviv, the New York Times reports. Paramedics said 34 people were injured. Buildings in the city were struck, per the AP, and explosions shook Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, at least some of them caused by the interception of missiles. An American official said US ground-based air defense systems in the region were helping to down them. Developments include: