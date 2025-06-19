Capitol Police Speak on 'Troubling' Pizza Deliveries

Federal authorities are investigating a string of anonymous pizza deliveries sent to the homes of US lawmakers and US Capitol Police leadership nationwide. Sources say both Democratic and Republican House members have received the unsolicited pizzas, per ABC News . Deliveries have also targeted current and former Capitol Police leaders. Officials worry the deliveries may be meant to send an unsettling message, or may be "at the very least a reminder that someone knows where they live," notes WFAA .

The incidents highlight what the Capitol Police now describe as a "heightened threat landscape," per ABC. The department, which called the pizza deliveries "troubling," stated that threats against elected officials won't be tolerated and confirmed it's working with federal, state, and local agencies on the matter. Most pizzas arrived over the weekend, coinciding with the search for a suspect accused of shooting two Minnesota Democratic lawmakers. However, one congressional source says the deliveries began before that attack.

The Minnesota case left one lawmaker and her husband dead, and authorities allege the accused shooter had a list of additional potential targets, including dozens of public officials such as Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, as well as Reps. Ilhan Omar and Kelly Morrison, per the New York Post. Concerns about the pizza deliveries surfaced during calls with congressional officials and the House Sergeant at Arms. Authorities didn't provide further details to avoid jeopardizing ongoing investigations or inspiring copycat incidents. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)