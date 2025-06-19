Leavitt: Trump Will Decide on Iran Strike Within 2 Weeks

President Trump is still considering whether to join Israel's war on Iran, and Americans shouldn't expect a decision straight away, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing Thursday. The Hill reports that she read out a statement from the president: "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiation that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go in the next two weeks." Leavitt told reporters, "That's a quote directly from the president, for all of you today."

Leavitt say Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, has been in contact with Iranian officials, the New York Times reports. She said any deal would have to block Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, with a ban on enriching uranium. Earlier Thursday, Trump pushed back against a report in the Wall Street Journal that he had approved an Iran attack plan but was waiting to see if the country would abandon its nuclear program before issuing a final order. "The Wall Street Journal has No Idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran!" Trump said in a Truth Social post. On Wednesday, he said he had given Iran the "ultimate ultimatum." (More President Trump stories.)