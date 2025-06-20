Their Son Was Hit by a Car. Now They're the Ones in Jail

A North Carolina boy died after being hit by an elderly driver last month, but it's his parents who are now behind bars. Authorities say the 7-year-old was hit by a Jeep Cherokee on May 27 in Gastonia, as he tried to cross the street with his 10-year-old brother, reports ABC News . WSOC identifies the younger boy as Legend Jenkins—and now parents Samuele Jenkins, 31, and Jessica Ivey, 30, have been hit with felony charges for involuntary manslaughter, as well as felony and misdemeanor charges for child neglect.

Legend succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later in the day of the accident, and charges were brought against the parents two days after that, per a statement from the Gastonia Police Department. The parents' alleged crime? According to local cops, letting their boys walk two blocks home alone. "The investigation revealed that the children involved were unsupervised at the time the boy stepped into traffic," the PD says. "In such cases, adults must be held accountable for their responsibilities to ensure a safe environment for their children."

Per NBC News, legal experts say there's no North Carolina law that specifies at what age kids can be unaccompanied by an adult. On the Gastonia PD's Facebook page, some comments about the case offered support to the parents, while others said the boys shouldn't have been trying to cross such a busy intersection alone. Perhaps complicating matters is the fact that both Jenkins and Ivey have previous legal issues—Jenkins has spent time in jail for assault with a deadly weapon and violating a domestic violence protective order, while Ivey has received a suspended sentence for resisting a public officer.

The couple's bond was originally set at $1.5 million each, but a judge later lowered that to $150,000. It appears they both remain in Gaston County Jail. They have six surviving children; Ivey is pregnant with another. They're next set to appear in court on Friday. No charges have been filed against the 76-year-old driver who hit Legend, as "there is no evidence of speeding or wrongdoing," per the Gastonia PD. "I'm suffering in my sleep—when I can sleep," Jenkins told NBC in a phone interview from jail. "It's been about three weeks, and I still have not gotten to really mourn." (More North Carolina stories.)