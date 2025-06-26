New Fox Star, 23, Misses First Day on the Air

Brett Cooper has racked up millions of followers across her socials , which is why Fox News seemed pretty excited to announce this week that the 23-year-old conservative influencer and podcaster would be joining the network to "provide cultural, social, and political commentary across all Fox News Media platforms." Cooper was likely excited for her debut, too, which was set to happen on Will Cain's show on Wednesday, but she never made it there due to some troubles on the road beforehand. USA Today reports that at the end of Cain's show, he announced that "we were supposed to have Brett Cooper here in studio with a big announcement, but unfortunately she ran into some travel issues, some car issues."

Cain showed a recorded message that Cooper had sent to him from her cellphone, explaining that she and her husband became stranded on the side of a Texas road while driving between Austin and Dallas. "I am so excited to join Fox as a contributor," she gushed. "I can't wait to be on their shows even more regularly." Cooper's live appearance on Cain's program has been rescheduled for Thursday.

So who is this Gen Z Fox newbie? E! Online has more on the Tennessee native and UCLA graduate, who launched her podcast in January, where she chats about pop culture, politics, and other issues that resonate with young women. One nugget: Cooper says she's a former child actor who was put off during COVID after being "alienated by the rest of my industry due to the values I was raised with." USA Today notes that by including Cooper in its on-air conversations, the network is seemingly trying to expand on its efforts to appeal to more women.