Moose Startles Fire Department Mechanics

Mechanics at the Anchorage Fire Department's maintenance shop were startled by a surprise visitor last week—an adult moose that wandered into the shop. "I heard grunting, and I got out of the rig and went behind it, and there's a mama moose," mechanic Ryan Donahue tells KTUU . "She didn't seem upset. So, I just got my phone out and started filming." The fire department shared the video , joking that the moose had come to inspect a brush truck.

The moose had apparently entered the shop looking for her babies—in a follow-up video, she can be seen reuniting with them outside. Donahue says the moose was only in the shop for around 20 seconds. " I'm from here; I see moose every single day," he says. "[But] they normally don't walk into your shop every day. ... It's kind of cool."