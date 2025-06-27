Lawmaker Lies in State With Husband, Golden Retriever

Thousands of mourners were flowing into the Minnesota Capitol rotunda in St. Paul on Friday, where Democratic state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband—who were fatally gunned down earlier this month—are lying in state. NBC News reports that Hortman is the first woman in Minnesota to receive the honor, and that she is lying in state not only with husband Mark but with the family's golden retriever, Gilbert, who was hurt in the June 14 ambush at their home in Brooklyn Park and subsequently euthanized.

The AP adds that in addition to her being the first woman to lie in state in the rotunda, she'll also be one of fewer than 20 Minnesotans in total. Minnesota Public Radio has more on the public viewing. House TV is livestreaming the event, which takes place one day before the couple's private funeral. That service, which takes place at 10:30am on Saturday, will be livestreamed by the state's Department of Public Safety.

Among those expected at the funeral: former VP and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who has already spoken to the Hortmans' adult children to offer her condolences. Harris was invited by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was her running mate leading up to the 2024 election. Also shot besides the Hortmans, in their own home in Champlin: Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Both are still recuperating from their injuries.