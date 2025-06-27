'Cletus Hogg' Has Chased After His Last General Lee

For a while during the era when Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan were president, Rick Hurst was a household name, playing Deputy Cletus Hogg on the popular '80s action-comedy series Dukes of Hazzard, per ABC7. He wasn't quite as well known in his later years, but the tributes are still pouring in from admirers to mark the news of his death at age 79. Hurst's first wife, Candace Kaniecki, confirms to TMZ that her former spouse died suddenly Thursday in Los Angeles; it's not yet clear what his cause of death was. Hurst had been set to show up at the Cooter's Place museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the same day he died, but on the venue's Facebook page, a notice Thursday morning simply read that Hurst was unable to be there "unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances."

Per the Dukes of Hazzard Fandom page, Hurst played Cletus Hogg, the second cousin once removed of the larger-than-life Boss Hogg. "He is generally portrayed as dim-witted and friendly," the site notes. "Examples of this include his [belief] in Santa Clause [sic] despite his age."