What Was Up With Those Bezos-Sanchez Invites?

The event we've all been hearing about for months has finally wrapped. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are now husband and wife, after an elaborate wedding in Venice, Italy, that attracted a fair amount of pushback from locals and activists and backlash overall. Both USA Today and the AP report that, after much secrecy on the actual day, the couple were married on Friday, in a star-studded event that Sanchez herself described as being "extremely intimate," with about 200 guests. More:



The dress: You knew there was going to be much ado made about this part of the affair, and Vogue has all the details on the Dolce & Gabbana lace silhouette gown—which featured 180 tiny buttons and reportedly took 900 hours to make—and Sanchez's fitting.

You knew there was going to be much ado made about this part of the affair, and Vogue has all the details on the Dolce & Gabbana lace silhouette gown—which featured 180 tiny buttons and reportedly took 900 hours to make—and Sanchez's fitting. Who showed up: The guest list was, unsurprisingly, a roster of the world's richest and most famous, including Tom Brady, Queen Rania of Jordan, Usher, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher, and a Katy Perry-less Orlando Bloom, among other big names.

The guest list was, unsurprisingly, a roster of the world's richest and most famous, including Tom Brady, Queen Rania of Jordan, Usher, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher, and a Katy Perry-less Orlando Bloom, among other big names. Name change: If you've been wondering what Sanchez, 55, will now officially call herself, she made it clear as soon as she said "I do," per Fox News Digital, posting a photo of herself and the new hubs on Friday decked out in their wedding best on Instagram. Her new IG handle and name now read "Lauren Sanchez Bezos."