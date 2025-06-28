What Was Up With Those Bezos-Sanchez Invites?

'Clip art,' one columnist described them, though the rest of the affair in Venice was rife with luxury, celebs
Posted Jun 28, 2025 7:00 AM CDT
Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Dress Took 900 Hours to Make
Jeff Bezos leaves a hotel ahead of the anticipated wedding celebrations with Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, on Friday.   (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

The event we've all been hearing about for months has finally wrapped. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are now husband and wife, after an elaborate wedding in Venice, Italy, that attracted a fair amount of pushback from locals and activists and backlash overall. Both USA Today and the AP report that, after much secrecy on the actual day, the couple were married on Friday, in a star-studded event that Sanchez herself described as being "extremely intimate," with about 200 guests. More:

  • The dress: You knew there was going to be much ado made about this part of the affair, and Vogue has all the details on the Dolce & Gabbana lace silhouette gown—which featured 180 tiny buttons and reportedly took 900 hours to make—and Sanchez's fitting.
  • Who showed up: The guest list was, unsurprisingly, a roster of the world's richest and most famous, including Tom Brady, Queen Rania of Jordan, Usher, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher, and a Katy Perry-less Orlando Bloom, among other big names.
  • Name change: If you've been wondering what Sanchez, 55, will now officially call herself, she made it clear as soon as she said "I do," per Fox News Digital, posting a photo of herself and the new hubs on Friday decked out in their wedding best on Instagram. Her new IG handle and name now read "Lauren Sanchez Bezos."

  • Cha-ching! Forbes has the scoop on how much the event hosted by the 61-year-old billionaire and his partner is thought to have cost, after initial rumors had it exceeding $600 million. After talking to local vendors and industry experts, the publication estimates the actual number is closer to between $20 million and $25 million.
  • Another estimate: Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia thinks the wedding cost could actually exceed $50 million—an amount that the AP notes is more than 1,000 times the average cost of a wedding in the US.
  • Invitations side-eye: For all that money thrown at the nuptials, one columnist for Slate wants to know why the Sanchez-Bezos wedding invites looked like "clip art." "Did Sanchez design this herself, using a free program like Canva?" muses Heather Schwedel.
  • Paparazzo's take: Writing for the London Times, Tom Kington details what it was like "chasing Jeff Bezos' wedding guests,"
  • Hush-hush: The New York Times dives deeper into the "stubborn veil of secrecy" that shrouded the controversial extravaganza, including on how the famous couple tried to "control the message."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X