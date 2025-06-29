FBI: Cybercriminal Group Has Turned to Airline Industry

A cybercriminal group has breached the networks of several major US and Canadian airlines, the FBI reports, raising industry-wide alarm as summer travel peaks. While flight operations remain unaffected by the incursions the agency blamed on the group known as "Scattered Spider," officials warn the threat could have a broad impact, CNN reports. The hackers target large companies and their IT contractors, the FBI statement said, "which means anyone in the airline ecosystem, including trusted vendors and contractors, could be at risk." The FBI said it's working on the case with the airline industry.