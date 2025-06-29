F1: The Movie Laps Competition

Apple has its first box office hit. F1: The Movie debuted with $55.6 million in North American theaters and $144 million globally over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing the tech company easily its biggest opening yet. Starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, and Kerry Condon, F1 was Apple's first foray into summer blockbuster territory, the AP reports. As they did in Top Gun: Maverick, the filmmakers sought an adrenaline rush by placing IMAX cameras inside the cockpit in F1. IMAX and large-format screens accounted for 55% of its ticket sales. IMAX, whose screens are much sought-after in the summer, has carved out a three-week run for the movie.

Reviews have been extremely positive for F1, and audience reaction (an "A" via CinemaScore) was even better. That suggests the film could hold up well in the coming weeks despite formidable competition ahead in Universal Pictures' Jurassic World Rebirth. M3gan 2.0 had been expected to pose a greater challenge to F1. Instead, the robot doll sequel didn't come close to matching the 2022 original's launch. M3gan 2.0 collected $10.2 million in 3,112 theaters. Memes and viral videos helped propel the first M3gan to a $30.4 million opening and a total haul of $180 million, all on a $12 million budget. Still, the horror thriller could wind up profitable. The film cost a modest $25 million to make. A spinoff is scheduled for release next year.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

F1: The Movie, $55 million. How to Train Your Dragon, $19.4 million. Elio, $10.7 million. M3gan 2.0, $10.2 million. 28 Years Later, $9.7 million. Lilo & Stitch, $6.9 million. Mission: Impossible—Final Reckoning, $4.2 million. Materialists, $3 million. Ballerina, $2.1 million. Karate Kid: Legends, $1 million.