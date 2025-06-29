Deadline on Tariffs Pause Won't Be Extended: Trump

President had discounted importance of July 9 on Friday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 29, 2025 2:31 PM CDT
Trump Keeps July 9 as Deadline for Tariff Deals
President Trump takes questions from reporters in the Oval Office on Friday.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Trump said Sunday that he does not plan to extend a 90-day pause on tariffs on most nations beyond July 9, when the negotiating period he set would expire. He said his administration will notify countries "pretty soon" that the trade penalties will take effect unless there are deals with the US, the AP reports. "We'll look at how a country treats us—are they good, are they not so good—some countries we don't care, we'll just send a high number out," Trump said on Fox News Channel's Sunday Morning Futures. The interview was taped Friday and broadcast Sunday.

Trump said the letters being sent will say, "Congratulations, we're allowing you to shop in the United States of America, you're going to pay a 25% tariff, or a 35% or a 50% or 10%." Trump had played down the deadline at a White House news conference Friday by noting how difficult it would be to work out separate deals with each nation. The administration had announced a goal of reaching 90 trade deals in 90 days. Negotiations continue, but "there's 200 countries, you can't talk to all of them," he said in the interview.

