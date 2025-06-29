Deadline on Tariffs Pause Won't Be Extended: Trump

President Trump said Sunday that he does not plan to extend a 90-day pause on tariffs on most nations beyond July 9, when the negotiating period he set would expire. He said his administration will notify countries "pretty soon" that the trade penalties will take effect unless there are deals with the US, the AP reports. "We'll look at how a country treats us—are they good, are they not so good—some countries we don't care, we'll just send a high number out," Trump said on Fox News Channel's Sunday Morning Futures. The interview was taped Friday and broadcast Sunday.