Cops: He Was Power-Washing Oven, Then Got Trapped

A worker at a Missouri cereal plant died after getting trapped in one of the facility's industrial ovens. Per a Friday statement from the Perryville Police Department, cops were dispatched to the Gilster-Mary Lee plant in Perryville shortly after 3pm local time on Thursday, after a male employee got "stuck in an industrial oven that was shut down." Although police officers, paramedics, and other first responders attempted to help the man, by the time they were able to get to him, he had already died, per the statement.