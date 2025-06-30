Cops: He Was Power-Washing Oven, Then Got Trapped

A worker at a Missouri cereal plant died after getting trapped in one of the facility's industrial ovens. Per a Friday statement from the Perryville Police Department, cops were dispatched to the Gilster-Mary Lee plant in Perryville shortly after 3pm local time on Thursday, after a male employee got "stuck in an industrial oven that was shut down." Although police officers, paramedics, and other first responders attempted to help the man, by the time they were able to get to him, he had already died, per the statement.
The worker "was in the process of using a power washer on the machine from the outside," a police spokesperson said, per KSDK. "It is unclear at this time how he ended up inside the machine." The worker has been IDed as 38-year-old Nicolas Lopez Gomez, a Guatemalan national who also used the alias Edward Avila, police say. OSHA is helping to investigate Gomez's death. CBS News notes that last year at a Canadian Walmart, a 19-year-old female worker was found deceased inside a walk-in oven located in the retailer's bakery section. After an investigation, authorities deemed her death not suspicious.