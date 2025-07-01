Now Trump Wants to Make America Smell Great Again

President Trump has lent his name to yet another pricey product. On Monday, Trump launched a line of fragrances, priced at $199 to $249 a bottle, with scents described as a "rallying cry in a bottle." The "Fight Fight Fight" and "Victory 45-47" editions come in versions for men and women. The "Fight Fight Fight" cologne is for "patriots who never back down," while the perfume is for those "who embody strength and grace, like President Trump," according to GetTrumpFragrances.com. Trump hawked the fragrances on Truth Social . "Get yourself a bottle, and don't forget to get one for your loved ones too," he wrote, per Newsweek .

The "Victory 45-47" fragrances come in a bottle resembling an Academy Award, with a gold figure of a very slim Trump standing on a base bearing his signature. The "Fight Fight Fight" fragrances feature an image of Trump on the bottle with his fist raised. The fragrances are described as "rich," "masculine," and "empowering," with little indication of what they actually smell like. No ingredients are listed, reports CNN. Reviews on perfume rating site Fragrantica offer some insight, with a reviewer noting a particular fragrance "isn't bad" but "is way, way, WAY overpriced," smelling "like something you could get at Ross for $26," per the Independent.

The website notes the fragrances are not made or sold by Trump, but produced under a branding license, as with many of the other products bearing Trump's name, including bibles, sneakers, watches, and phones. Republicans Against Trump calls it "blatant corruption." "From crypto scams to shady real estate deals, Trump phones, and cologne. He's never stopped using the presidency to enrich himself and his family," the group wrote on X. A recent financial disclosure reveals Trump made $3 million from his Save America coffee table book and $2.8 million in hawking Trump watches, per the Independent.