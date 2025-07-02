Wimbledon Stunner Is Bad News for Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff has become just the third woman in the Open era to lose in the first round at Wimbledon right after winning the championship at the French Open, per the AP. Unseeded Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine defeated her on Tuesday 7-6 (3), 6-1. "Dayana started off playing strong," Gauff said. "I couldn't find my footing out there today."

Gauff joined another highly seeded American, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, in bowing out on Day 2 of the tournament. In all, 23 seeds—13 men and 10 women—already are gone before the first round is even done, tying the most at any Grand Slam tournament since they began seeding 32 players in each singles bracket in 2001.