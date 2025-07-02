Wimbledon Stunner Is Bad News for Coco Gauff

She is only the third player to win the French Open, then lose in Wimbledon's first round
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 2, 2025 12:01 AM CDT
Wimbledon Stunner Is Bad News for Coco Gauff
Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine shakes hands with Coco Gauff of the US, left, after winning their first-round match t the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.   (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Coco Gauff has become just the third woman in the Open era to lose in the first round at Wimbledon right after winning the championship at the French Open, per the AP. Unseeded Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine defeated her on Tuesday 7-6 (3), 6-1. "Dayana started off playing strong," Gauff said. "I couldn't find my footing out there today."

  • Gauff joined another highly seeded American, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, in bowing out on Day 2 of the tournament. In all, 23 seeds—13 men and 10 women—already are gone before the first round is even done, tying the most at any Grand Slam tournament since they began seeding 32 players in each singles bracket in 2001.

  • It was just a little more than three weeks ago that Gauff was celebrating her second Grand Slam title by getting past No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final on the red clay of Roland-Garros.
  • The quick turnaround might have been an issue, Gauff acknowledged. "I feel like mentally I was a little bit overwhelmed with everything that came afterwards," said the 21-year-old Gauff, "so I didn't feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it."
  • Even though Gauff's big breakthrough came at the All England Club at age 15 in 2019, when she beat Venus Williams in her opening match and made it to the fourth round, the grass-court tournament has proved to be her least-successful major. It's the only Slam where Gauff hasn't made at least the semifinals.
  • The transition from clay to grass has proven tough for most players, and the last woman to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season was Serena Williams a decade ago.
  • Gauff had a lighthearted moment with another rival before the tournament began.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X