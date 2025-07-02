Keith Urban Interview Ends After Nicole Kidman Question

A radio host in Australia apparently got too personal with a question to Keith Urban about wife Nicole Kidman's love scenes. The Zoom interview abruptly ended before Urban could answer, though whether the country singer or a representative pulled the plug remains unclear, reports People . The incident unfolded Tuesday when Urban connected via Zoom with the Hayley & Max in the Morning Show to plug an upcoming concert in his native country, per USA Today . The question came during a segment called "Wall of Truth:"

"What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron, having these beautiful love scenes?" asked Max Burford.

The reference is to steamy scenes the 58-year-old Kidman filmed with the 37-year-old Efron in the film A Family Affair. No response came from Urban, 57, and someone on the radio program announced the call had been disconnected. "I think his team hung up on us because they didn't want us to ask that question," the person said. People quotes a source close to Urban who insists that it wasn't the singer who hung up.