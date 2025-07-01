Combs Jury Reaches Verdict on 4 Out of 5 Charges

They have been instructed to keep deliberating on racketeering charge
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 1, 2025 4:28 PM CDT
Jury Reaches Partial Verdict in Combs Trial
Janice Combs, left, mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs, arrives at court on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in New York.   (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial said Tuesday that it has reached a verdict on four of five counts against the hip-hop mogul and was unable to reach a decision on the top charge, racketeering conspiracy. The judge indicated that he would instruct the jury to continue weighing the charge, echoing the sentiments of prosecutors and Combs' defense team that just two days into deliberations was too soon to give up on reaching a verdict on all counts, the AP reports.

  • Judge Arun Subramanian said he received a note at 4:05pm Tuesday indicated that the jury had reached a partial verdict. The note said the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the racketeering conspiracy charge because there were jurors with "unpersuadable views" on both sides.
  • Racketeering conspiracy—count 1 on the jury's verdict sheet—is the most complicated of the charges against Combs because it requires the jury to decide not only whether he ran a "racketeering enterprise," but also whether he was involved in committing some or all of various types of offenses, such as kidnapping and arson
  • Combs is also charged with two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, NBC News reports.

  • Subramanian didn't appear keen on having jurors announce their partial verdict without first trying to decide the remaining count. He said that juries have a right to deliver a partial verdict, but indicated that's more of a last resort and that given the short amount of time the panel has been deliberated, he'd rather give them more time and wait to have a full verdict.
  • Combs' lawyers surrounded him at the defense table soon after the note was sent to the court. The AP reports that he appeared morose as they explained to him what was happening.
  • The racketeering charge carries a potential life sentence, the BBC reports. Combs will face a statutory minimum sentence of 15 years if found guilty of sex trafficking, while the transportation to engage in prostitution charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years.
  • The jury has been deliberating since Monday. Earlier Tuesday they asked to review critical testimony from one of the prosecution's most important witnesses: the hip-hop mogul's former longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
  • Barely an hour into deliberations on Monday, the jury foreperson sent a note to the judge, complaining that there was one juror "who we are concerned cannot follow your Honor's instructions. May I please speak with your Honor or may you please interview him?" The judge decided instead to send jurors a note reminding them of their duties to deliberate and obligation to follow his instructions on the law.

