Combs Jury Reaches Verdict on 4 Out of 5 Charges

The jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial said Tuesday that it has reached a verdict on four of five counts against the hip-hop mogul and was unable to reach a decision on the top charge, racketeering conspiracy. The judge indicated that he would instruct the jury to continue weighing the charge, echoing the sentiments of prosecutors and Combs' defense team that just two days into deliberations was too soon to give up on reaching a verdict on all counts, the AP reports.

Judge Arun Subramanian said he received a note at 4:05pm Tuesday indicated that the jury had reached a partial verdict. The note said the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the racketeering conspiracy charge because there were jurors with "unpersuadable views" on both sides.

Racketeering conspiracy—count 1 on the jury's verdict sheet—is the most complicated of the charges against Combs because it requires the jury to decide not only whether he ran a "racketeering enterprise," but also whether he was involved in committing some or all of various types of offenses, such as kidnapping and arson

Combs is also charged with two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, NBC News reports.