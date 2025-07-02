Senate Bill 'a Non-Starter' for Some House Republicans

Keeping with Republicans' July 4 deadline, House Speaker Mike Johnson has just two days to push through the Senate's changes to President Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill," which won't be easy. Dozens of "no" votes will need to be flipped, Axios reports. Johnson admitted Tuesday that the Senate changes "went a little further than many of us would have preferred." GOP Rep. Ralph Norman put it differently: "Our bill has been completely changed ... It's a non-starter."

The Senate version, which passed with a tiebreaker vote from Vice President JD Vance, provides $175 billion for immigration enforcement and border security, $150 billion for new military spending, $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts, and is estimated to raise the debt by $3.3 trillion over a decade, compared to $2.4 trillion with the version previously passed by the House, per the New York Times. "They're backing away from the spending cuts, the spending restraint. They're backing away from the reforms that we think makes the math work," GOP Rep. Chip Roy said Tuesday. He added the Senate's phaseout of clean energy tax credits didn't go far enough and was "a deal-killer of an already bad deal," per the Times.

GOP Rep. David Valadao said he would not support such "harmful cuts to Medicaid." Other Republicans worry the bill will infuriate constituents, as Democrats emphasized Tuesday. "Today's vote will haunt our Republican colleagues for years to come as the American people see the damage that is done as hospitals close, as people are laid off, as costs go up, as the debt increases," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Despite the opposition, Johnson has vowed to get the legislation passed and to Trump's desk by Friday. (A new political party could follow.)