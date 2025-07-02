Iran No Longer Cooperating With UN Nuclear Watchdog

Iran's president on Wednesday ordered the country to suspend its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency after American and Israeli airstrikes hit its most-important nuclear facilities, likely further limiting inspectors' ability to track Tehran's program that had been enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels. The order by President Masoud Pezeshkia included no timetables or details about what that suspension would entail, per the AP . However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled in a CBS News interview that Tehran still would be willing to continue negotiations with the United States.

Iran has limited IAEA inspections in the past as a pressure tactic in negotiating with the West—though as of right now Tehran has denied that there's any immediate plans to resume talks with the US that had been upended by the 12-day Iran-Israel war. "I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that," Araghchi said, referring to Trump's comments that talks could start as early as this week. But "the doors of diplomacy will never slam shut." Iranian state television announced Pezeshkian's order, which followed a law passed by Iran's parliament to suspend that cooperation. The bill already received the approval of Iran's constitutional watchdog, the Guardian Council, on Thursday, and likely the support of the country's Supreme National Security Council, which Pezeshkian chairs.

State television quoted the bill as saying "this suspension will remain in effect until certain conditions are met, including the guaranteed security of nuclear facilities and scientists." It wasn't immediately clear what that would mean for the IAEA, the United Nations agency that has long monitored Iran's nuclear program. Calling the move "a complete renunciation of all its international nuclear obligations and commitments," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar urged European nations that were part of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal to implement its so-called snapback clause, which would reimpose all lifted UN sanctions.