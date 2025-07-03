Kentucky Measles Outbreak Raises Fear for Kindergarteners

A measles outbreak has emerged in central Kentucky. There are four confirmed cases: Three were confirmed in Woodford County before a fourth emerged in nearby Fayette County, per WKYT . The Kentucky Department of Public Health has also reported a confirmed measles exposure in Jessamine County. Officials say one measles case confirmed in Todd County last week is not related to the outbreak. Kentucky's total measles cases for the year is now at 7. Six cases occurred in people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown, with one appearing in an individual with just one dose of the two-dose measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, which is 97% effective against preventing infection.

A dozen US states are experiencing active measles outbreaks, involving three or more related cases. Major outbreaks are occurring in Texas, New Mexico, in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Alberta, and in Chihuahua, Mexico. Texas confirmed three more cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 753, though fewer than 10 are actively infectious, per the AP. New Mexico had counted 94 cases as of Friday. Officials in Kentucky are especially concerned because the vaccination rate among kindergartners is below 87%, compared to the national average of 93%, per WTVQ. Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's secretary for Health and Family Services, notes one infected person can spread measles to up to 18 others who are unvaccinated, so "the message is real simple: Get vaccinated."