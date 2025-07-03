Sports  | 
MLB Team Bans Fan Nicknamed 'Home Run Thief'

Diamondbacks supporter interfered with another play
Posted Jul 3, 2025 8:37 AM CDT
A screenshot of Dave McCaskill, in red, going for the ball.   (YouTube/3TV)

Dave McCaskill is a season ticket holder of the Arizona Diamondbacks who is very, very good at catching home run balls that clear the fence. But the team has now banned him for the remainder of the season because they say he is sometimes a little too quick with the glove. On Tuesday, he reached over the wall with his glove and interfered with a play that resulted in a San Francisco Giants batter being awarded a ground rule double, reports the Arizona Republic. He might have prevented the Arizona outfielder from making the catch, or he might have prevented the Giants player from hitting a home run.

  • Watch the moment here.

  • The problem for McCaskill is that it wasn't his first such close call. "This particular fan has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field," the Diamondbacks said in a statement, per Fox News. "This fan will have the opportunity to return to Chase Field in 2026 so long as he meets certain terms and abides by our Fan Code of Conduct."
  • In an interview with the Athletic, the 55-year-old retired military vet says he has caught 24 home run balls, earning him the nickname "Home Run Thief." But he acknowledged that he made a mistake on Tuesday. "It was like I got a punch to the stomach," he tells the Arizona newspaper of being ejected. "I was really bummed all last night. ... It was depressing."

