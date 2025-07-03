MLB Team Bans Fan Nicknamed 'Home Run Thief'

Dave McCaskill is a season ticket holder of the Arizona Diamondbacks who is very, very good at catching home run balls that clear the fence. But the team has now banned him for the remainder of the season because they say he is sometimes a little too quick with the glove. On Tuesday, he reached over the wall with his glove and interfered with a play that resulted in a San Francisco Giants batter being awarded a ground rule double, reports the Arizona Republic. He might have prevented the Arizona outfielder from making the catch, or he might have prevented the Giants player from hitting a home run.

Watch the moment here.