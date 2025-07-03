Elephant Charges, Kills Tourists

Two female tourists in Zambia were killed by an elephant Thursday while on a walking safari in a national park, police said. Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba said the victims—68-year-old Easton Janet Taylor from the UK and 67-year-old Alison Jean Taylor from New Zealand—were attacked by a female elephant that was with a calf. Safari guides who were with the group attempted to stop the elephant from charging at the women by firing shots at it, police said. The elephant was hit and wounded by the gunshots, the AP reports. But the guides were unable to prevent the elephant's attack, and both women died at the scene, police said.