Shooter Opens Fire on Texas Border Patrol Facility, Is Killed

Man is identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda
Posted Jul 7, 2025 10:42 AM CDT
Shooter Opens Fire on Texas Border Patrol Facility, Is Killed
Officials work the scene of a shooting at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, Monday, July 7, 2025.   (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)

A 27-year-old man has been killed after opening fire at a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, reports the AP. The shooter, clad in tactical gear and carrying a rifle, opened fire at agents as they arrived at the annex facility in the Rio Grande Valley, reports Fox News. The shooter was identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda. Another rifle and more ammunition were recovered from the scene. McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez says Mosqueda's motive is currently unknown.

"This morning an individual opened fired at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement, per Fox. "This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI." One officer was injured.

