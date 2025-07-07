Shooter Opens Fire on Texas Border Patrol Facility, Is Killed

A 27-year-old man has been killed after opening fire at a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, reports the AP. The shooter, clad in tactical gear and carrying a rifle, opened fire at agents as they arrived at the annex facility in the Rio Grande Valley, reports Fox News. The shooter was identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda. Another rifle and more ammunition were recovered from the scene. McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez says Mosqueda's motive is currently unknown.