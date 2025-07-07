Kelly Osbourne Steals the Spotlight From Dad

The look on her face said it all: Kelly Osbourne was not expecting to steal the spotlight during her father's final concert with Black Sabbath. But that's largely what happened as Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson proposed to a shocked Kelly as her family members—Ozzy Osbourne, his wife, Sharon, and their son Jack—looked on behind the scenes of the concert in Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England, on Saturday. Though Ozzy Osbourne tried to interrupt the proposal—jokingly interjecting, "F--- off, you're not marrying my daughter"—Wilson proceeded and got the answer he was after before the couple shared a loving embrace, per People .

Wilson, 48, and Kelly, 40, first met more than 25 years ago when Slipknot was touring with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents. They began dating in January 2022 and welcomed a son later that year. During the proposal, Wilson told her, "You know I love you more than anything in the world" and "nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you." Kelly shared the video on Instagram on Sunday, following it up Monday with a photo of her shocked face, mouth wide open. "I think this picture says it all!" she wrote. As for the concert, Black Sabbath received "the farewell this extraordinary band deserve," with Ozzy Osbourne as himself—"a baffled and discomfited force of nature," writes the Guardian's Michael Hann.