Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Camp Mystic

Jenna Bush Hager has a special connection to Camp Mystic, the 100-year-old Texas summer camp devastated by catastrophic flooding, and not just because her mother, former first lady Laura Bush, was once a drama counselor there. As an emotional Bush Hager said Monday on the Today show, "so many of my friends were raised at this camp." Texas' "political elite" are among those who send their daughters "to swim, canoe, ride horses and form lifelong friendships" at the camp each summer, per the BBC. Bush Hager said her own friends' kids had been staying at the all-girls Christian summer camp on the Guadalupe River as recently as last week. She noted "Texas camps are institutions" and her own children attend camps in the state "because of the love that's there."