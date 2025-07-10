Video Game Performers Win Pay Raises, AI Protections

Unionized video game performers have overwhelmingly voted to approve a new contract with their employers. The vote, whose results were announced Wednesday night by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, ends a nearly three-year-long effort from union negotiators to obtain a new contract for the performers. The process, which included an 11-month strike against several major game makers, hinged on how artificial intelligence would affect performers in the industry. SAG-AFTRA said 95% of the members who voted favored ratification.