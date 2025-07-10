10 Most Boring US Cities

Jacksonville, Florida, takes the unwanted top spot in list by Finance Buzz
Posted Jul 10, 2025 7:33 AM CDT
10 Most Boring US Cities
The skyline of Jacksonville.   (Getty / Susanne Neumann)

Maybe a savvy marketing team can spin it into a selling point: A new assessment by Finance Buzz labels Jacksonville, Florida, the most boring big city in America. The ranking of the nation's 75 largest cities took into account a slew of factors such as entertainment and cultural options, outdoor activities, and signature events such as festivals. In Jacksonville's case, the city's high rate of chain restaurants—accounting for 54% of places to eat—was one of the major factors in its low score. The 10 most boring cities in the ranking:

  1. Jacksonville, Florida, overall score of 14.3 out of 100
  2. Wichita, Kansas, 14.7
  3. Corpus Christi, Texas, 14.8
  4. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 18.2
  5. Memphis, Tennessee, 19.0
  6. San Antonio, Texas, 19.2
  7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 20.0
  8. Columbus, Ohio, 20.3
  9. Tallahassee, Florida, 20.5
  10. Phoenix, Arizona, 20.5
See the full list.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X