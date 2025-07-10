10 Most Boring US Cities

Maybe a savvy marketing team can spin it into a selling point: A new assessment by Finance Buzz labels Jacksonville, Florida, the most boring big city in America. The ranking of the nation's 75 largest cities took into account a slew of factors such as entertainment and cultural options, outdoor activities, and signature events such as festivals. In Jacksonville's case, the city's high rate of chain restaurants—accounting for 54% of places to eat—was one of the major factors in its low score. The 10 most boring cities in the ranking: