The MLB Draft's Unusual Prospects: Lots of Twins

This weekend's MLB draft has the potential to produce an incredible feat: three sets of twin brothers selected. And two of those sets of twins are expected to go early.

Witherspoons: Kyson and Malachi Witherspoon both pitch for the University of Oklahoma, and Baseball America suggests they have a decent chance to become the highest-selected twins ever picked in the same draft class. Kyson is ranked No. 7 among prospects and should be a first-rounder. Malachi is ranked in the top 100 and is expected to go in the top three rounds.