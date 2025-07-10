The MLB Draft's Unusual Prospects: Lots of Twins

This weekend's MLB draft has the potential to produce an incredible feat: three sets of twin brothers selected. And two of those sets of twins are expected to go early.

  • Witherspoons: Kyson and Malachi Witherspoon both pitch for the University of Oklahoma, and Baseball America suggests they have a decent chance to become the highest-selected twins ever picked in the same draft class. Kyson is ranked No. 7 among prospects and should be a first-rounder. Malachi is ranked in the top 100 and is expected to go in the top three rounds.

  • Parkers: JoJo and Jacob Parker may not be far behind the Witherspoons, if at all. Shortstop JoJo is projected to be a top 10 pick, per MLB.com, and outfielder Jacob is expected to go by the fourth round. Both MLB.com and the Athletic have features on the Parkers, who were taught to play by their father, Joseph "Jop" Parker, who has been in a wheelchair their entire lives. The 18-year-olds play for Purvis High School in Mississippi.
  • Carerras: Xavier and Davian Carrera also are vying to be drafted, though neither is expected to go in the first round, per Baseball America. Xavier is a pitcher and his brother is a pitcher and first-baseman at Boone Grove High School in Indiana.
  • Context: A separate MLB.com story notes that 10 sets of twins have made the major leagues.

