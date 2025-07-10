Pitt Seeks Jolie's Messages About Sale of Their Winery

The latest filing in the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie dispute over the sale of their French winery seeks to see private communications concerning the deal. California court documents, which People has seen, demand messages exchanged between Jolie and Alexey Oliynik of the Stolie Group, whom Pitt says has firsthand knowledge of the 2021 sale of her half of the property. Pitt sued Jolie in 2022, arguing that she broke their agreement to not sell unless the other agreed. They bought the Château Miraval in 2008, while they were married. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Oliynik lives in Switzerland, and Pitt says he's been unable to compel him to go to California for a deposition, per Vulture. The buyer of Jolie's shares was Tenute del Mondo, the Stoli Group's wine division, after Pitt says his ex-wife didn't give him a chance to buy her out. "These requests go directly to key allegations about Pitt's objections to the sale," Pitt's filing says, and "easily meet the standard for discoverability given Pitt's allegations that Jolie acted with malice in selling to Stoli, a counterparty she knew Pitt opposed." Past filings by Jolie say Pitt wouldn't buy her out because she refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement, which she said he wanted "to force her silence"; Jolie has accused Pitt of being abusive toward their family.