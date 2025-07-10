Larry David, Barack Obama Team Up for HBO Comedy

"I've sat across the table from some of the world's most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems," Barack Obama says. "Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David." The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator is returning to HBO for a six-episode sketch comedy series based on American history, Variety reports. The series is being produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company. This is the first series Higher Ground has produced outside Netflix, reports Deadline.
Executive producers include David, Curb co-producer and director Jeff Schaffer, and the Obamas. It will be written by David and Schaffer and directed by Schaffer. "The characters Larry is playing didn't change history," Schaffer says. "In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that's a good thing." According to a news release, the cast will include a mix of Curb actors and "noteworthy guest stars."
- "Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party," David says in the release. "After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive."