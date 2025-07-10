Larry David, Barack Obama Team Up for HBO Comedy

"I've sat across the table from some of the world's most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems," Barack Obama says. "Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David." The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator is returning to HBO for a six-episode sketch comedy series based on American history, Variety reports. The series is being produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company. This is the first series Higher Ground has produced outside Netflix, reports Deadline.