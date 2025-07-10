McCartney Announces Major North American Tour

Paul McCartney is hitting the road again with a North American tour that will include his first-ever gig in Albuquerque. The former Beatle, who turned 83 last month, will kick off the latest leg of his Got Back tour in Palm Desert, California, in September, Variety reports. His first full North American tour since 2022 will also stop in cities including Atlanta, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Columbus, Tulsa, Minneapolis, Denver, and Nashville, ending with two nights in Chicago in November. A full list of dates, along with ticket information, can be seen here .

McCartney, who toured Europe and Latin America last year, played three last-minute concerts at New York City's Bowery Ballroom earlier this year to warm up for his appearance on Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special, Pitchfork reports. The only other surviving Beatle celebrated his 85th birthday in Beverly Hills on Monday. Variety reports that Ringo Starr used his phone to do a "personal livestream" as stars including Jackson Browne performed cover versions of his songs. After the last number, he stood up and told the audience, "Just to let you know, Paul thought it was great!"