Sources Raise Concerns About FBI's Use of Polygraph Tests

The FBI has intensified its use of polygraph tests under Director Kash Patel, moving beyond traditional security checks to questions about employees' personal views of Patel himself. According to multiple sources who spoke to the New York Times , senior officials have been asked in both interviews and polygraph sessions whether they've spoken critically of Patel, a shift seen as part of a wider crackdown on internal leaks and dissent. The agency's focus on loyalty, especially queries about negative remarks regarding Patel, has raised concerns among former officials who describe the approach as politically motivated and out of step with the bureau's standard culture.

The new emphasis on loyalty comes as President Trump's appointees have tightened their control over the FBI, leading to an exodus of experienced personnel—about 40% of field office leaders have reportedly left, retired, or been reassigned since the administration change. Some worry that those remaining are expected to demonstrate personal allegiance to Patel and his deputy, Dan Bongino, or risk career consequences. Patel has shown sensitivity to his public image, pursuing defamation lawsuits against critics.

Polygraphs, while not admissible in court, are widely used for background checks within national security agencies. Earlier this year, the FBI confirmed it was using them to determine the source of media leaks, the Guardian reported at the time. But the current aggressive deployment has sown mistrust internally. Some former polygraphers said the questions might be used as "control" items to measure reactions, but others view them as a tool to enforce ideological conformity. In one high-profile instance, an agent alleges he was threatened with a polygraph due to his friendship with an FBI critic.