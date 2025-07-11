Wildfires Force Evacuations at 2 National Parks

Visitors and staff at two national parks in the US West have been evacuated because of wildfires. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, about 260 miles southwest of Denver, closed Thursday morning after lightning sparked blazes on both rims, the park said. According to an early Friday update from WatchDuty, the wildfire on the South Rim has burned 2.5 square miles, with no containment of the perimeter. The conditions there have been ripe for wildfire with hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation, the park said, adding that weather will remain a concern Friday. The park said the fire on the North Rim is much smaller, CPR News reports.