Jack White Turns 50, Gets First Cellphone

'I've been saying that my days were numbered for years'
Posted Jul 11, 2025 6:52 AM CDT

Jack White turned 50 this week and he received a gift that most people tend to get before they reach the half-century mark—his first cellphone. In a post on Instagram, the singer thanked his "gorgeous and thoughtful wife Mrs. Olivia Jean" and shared photos of himself looking at the phone quizzically, Rolling Stone reports. "I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life!"

  • "I've been saying that my days were numbered for years, can't listen to my music in my car, can't park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. etc. and I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery!" White wrote.

  • "I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am. Can't wait to talk to you all soon," he wrote. "My phone number is the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi."
  • White got another birthday treat at a Detroit Tigers game on Wednesday. The Detroit Free Press reports that White was "clearly surprised" when his friend, actor John C. Reilly, led the crowd at Comerica Park in singing "Happy Birthday" to White after stepping to the mound for the ceremonial first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays. The PA then played the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army."

