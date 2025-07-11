Jack White Turns 50, Gets First Cellphone

Jack White turned 50 this week and he received a gift that most people tend to get before they reach the half-century mark—his first cellphone. In a post on Instagram, the singer thanked his "gorgeous and thoughtful wife Mrs. Olivia Jean" and shared photos of himself looking at the phone quizzically, Rolling Stone reports. "I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life!"

"I've been saying that my days were numbered for years, can't listen to my music in my car, can't park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. etc. and I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery!" White wrote.