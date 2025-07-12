Political Veteran, Commentator Advised Four Presidents

David Gergen, a longtime political aide and media commentator who served in the administrations of four presidents—three Republican and one Democratic—has died. He was 83. Gergen died on Thursday of Lewy body dementia at a retirement community in Massachusetts, his son Christopher told the Washington Post . Over his career, Gergen worked for Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton. He also took jobs at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute and the left-leaning Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. "Centrism doesn't mean splitting the difference," Gergen told the Boston Globe in 2020. "It's about seeking solutions, and you bring people along. I'm happily in that role."

His White House positions included speechwriter, communications director, and counselor to the president. Much of his responsibility involved crafting and guarding the president's public image. Among his successes was coming up with the line that Reagan used in a debate against incumbent Jimmy Carter in a 1980 debate: "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" The line stuck. "Rhetorical questions have great power," Gergen said later, per the New York Times. He softened the rhetoric that Reagan's far-right aides wanted him to use, and he helped straighten out Clinton's White House after a string of blunders.

But his aisle-crossing wasn't always well-received. Washington Republicans and Clinton aides alike were suspicious of him for working in a Democratic White House, and he didn't stay long. Gergen had seen much, and he expressed alarm about the state of US democracy in 2022, per CBS News. "We can't continue on the path we're on; it's unsustainable," he said. "It has the sense that we're, like, in a car, at midnight, on the edge of a cliff, with rain falling, and no headlights."