It's a Fascinating Look Back at One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Jack Nicholson did not want to go to the Oscars. It was 1976 and he was nominated for best actor in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. But Nicholson wasn't feeling optimistic. In five years, he'd already been nominated five times. He'd also lost five times. And he told his producer, Michael Douglas (yes, the actor Michael Douglas), that he couldn't go through it again. "I remember how hard I had to persuade Jack to come to the ceremony. He was so reluctant, but we got him there," Douglas said in a recent interview with the AP. "And then of course we lost the first four awards."