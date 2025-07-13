Influencer Learns Harsh Reality of NYC Co-Op Boards

Livvy Dunne, a 22-year-old social media influencer, has learned that fame and financial clout can't guarantee entry into a New York co-op. Dunne, who has parlayed her LSU athletic stint as a gymnast into millions in endorsements, was set on buying a two-bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side that was once home to baseball's Babe Ruth, reports the New York Times . Instead, she was rejected by the building's co-op board, joining the club of high-profile figures turned away from exclusive New York addresses.

"Guys, I'm so upset," Dunne said in a TikTok video to her 8 million followers, saying she planned to pay cash and had already hired an interior designer. However, just before move-in, she was notified the board had denied her application, with residents voting against her. The apartment, still on the market for $1.6 million, would have been her first property purchase, per the New York Post.

Co-ops in the city are infamous for their demanding approval processes, often requiring not only financial transparency but also reference letters and multiple interviews. While boards cannot legally discriminate, they retain broad discretion and sometimes shy away from applicants who bring celebrity attention—paparazzi and fan visits can make neighbors uneasy. Dunne speculated her public profile played a role, and an earlier Instagram post in which she claimed to have bought the apartment reportedly ruffled feathers among residents.