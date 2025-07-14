Family Gets Letter From Girl Who Died in Texas Floods

The family of one of dozens of young girls who died in the Texas floods is getting some comfort from a letter retrieved from her cabin at Camp Mystic. "Dear Mom, How are you? I am good," the letter from 8-year-old Blakely McCrory reads. She says camp is "amazing" and she is excited about horseback riding, People reports. Blakely's body was found last Monday, three days after the floods devastated the camp along the Guadalupe River. It was her first year at the camp, but family members have been spending summers at camps in the area for almost a century, reports the Houston Chronicle .

Blakely's mother, Lindsey McLeod McCrory, went to Camp Mystic when she was a girl. She tells People that having the letter is "actually very special because I knew that she was having the best time of her life." I'm just so grateful to keep her spirit alive," she says. "I want to be the type of mom that honors my daughter, and keeps that spirit close, and not forget, not put pictures away, and not be able to look at them. That's not me. She's so close to me, and I know she's watching me right now, and keeping me close." This isn't the family's first tragedy this year. Blakely's father died of cancer in March and her uncle, a prominent Houston attorney, died last month.

"Eight years on this earth is far too short a stay," the mother wrote on Facebook the day the death was confirmed. "Still, we know that Blakely was light and life, and she brightened the day of everyone fortunate enough to cross her path. Our little corner of the world is a better and brighter place because Blakely was here. Although we must mourn her absence, we will choose to celebrate her life." She added: "Deepest thanks go to all the first responders, many of whom remained on station for days at a time, without sleep, sustenance, or comfort. You brought Blakely home, and for that, we will always be grateful."