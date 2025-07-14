Gorky Park Author Dies Days Before Release of Final Book

Martin Cruz Smith's crime novels traced decades of Soviet, Russian history
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 14, 2025 12:24 PM CDT
Gorky Park Author Martin Cruz Smith Dies at 82
Author Martin Cruz Smith appears at his home in Mill Valley, California in this file photo from 1999.   (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Martin Cruz Smith, the best-selling mystery novelist who engaged readers for decades with Gorky Park and other thrillers featuring Moscow investigator Arkady Renko, has died at age 82. Smith died Friday surrounded by those he loved," according to his publisher, Simon & Schuster. Further details were not immediately available, but Smith revealed a decade ago that he had Parkinson's disease, and he gave the same condition to his protagonist, the AP reports.

  • Born Martin William Smith in Reading, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied creative writing, Smith started out as a journalist, including a brief stint at the AP. He had been a published novelist for more than a decade before he broke through in the early 1980s with Gorky Park. His book came out when the Soviet Union and the Cold War were still very much alive and centered on Renko's investigation into the murders of three people whose bodies were found in the Moscow park cited in the title.

  • Gorky Park, praised as a compelling and informative take on the inner workings of the Soviet Union, topped the New York Times' fiction bestseller list and was later made into a movie starring William Hurt.
  • The book included American villains as well as Russian ones but it was banned in the USSR, where authorities declared Smith to be "anti-Soviet scum," the Telegraph reports. He welcomed the publicity, saying, "It was like having a PR agent in the Kremlin getting exactly the reaction I'd hoped for."
  • His 11th and final Renko book, Hotel Ukraine, will be published this week. The AP praised it as a "gem" that "upholds Smith's reputation as a great craftsman of modern detective fiction with his sharply drawn, complex characters and a compelling plot."
  • Among Smith's honors were being named a "grand master" by the Mystery Writers of America, and winning the Hammett Prize for Havana Bay and a Gold Dagger award for Gorky Park.
  • Smith's Renko books were inspired in part by his own travels in the Soviet Union and he would trace the region's history over the past 40 years, whether the Soviet Union's collapse (Red Square), war in Chechnya (Tatiana), or the rise of Russian oligarchs (The Siberian Dilemma).
  • Smith's other books include science fiction, Westerns, and the Romano Grey mystery series. Besides "Martin Cruz Smith"—Cruz was his maternal grandmother's name—he also wrote under the pen names "Nick Carter" and "Simon Quinn."

