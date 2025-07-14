Own the NH 'Hideout' Where FBI Busted Ghislaine Maxwell

Nearly five years after federal agents tracked down Ghislaine Maxwell in New Hampshire, the secluded mountaintop property where she was arrested has hit the market with a $2.5 million price tag. The 156-acre estate, which sold for $1.1 million in 2019 to a company allegedly linked to Maxwell, includes a main house with a fieldstone fireplace, expansive windows, a sun room with a wood-burning stove, a converted barn, and a separate garage. See photos via Realtor.com .

Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is currently serving a 20-year sentence at less glamorous digs in FCI Tallahassee for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking operation. She is appealing her conviction, reports Fox News, arguing that a 2007 non-prosecution agreement between prosecutors and Epstein should have protected her as an alleged co-conspirator. Her latest appeal was denied by a federal appeals court, but Maxwell has since petitioned the US Supreme Court to review her case.

The property's listing comes as Maxwell's former London townhouse, also tied to the broader scandal, was put up for sale at nearly $4 million. As legal battles and property sales continue, the legacy of the Epstein case remains present on both sides of the Atlantic, with victims' stories and new legal questions still surfacing. (Meanwhile, Maxwell is reportedly the "prison Karen.")