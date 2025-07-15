Sports | NFL Rookie's Contract Causes NFL Chaos Second-rounder Jayden Higgins got a fully guaranteed deal; now everyone wants one By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Jul 15, 2025 3:30 PM CDT Copied Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins answers questions during a press conference after the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) A rookie contract in Houston has upended the NFL's off-season, but the twist is that the controversy involves players drafted in the second round, not the first. The details: The Houston Texans signed second-round pick Jayden Higgins to a four-year contract for $11.7 million. The unusual part is that all four years of the contract are guaranteed, reports the Wall Street Journal. Typically, rookies drafted in the second round sign four-year deals, but only two or three years of that money is guaranteed, explains the Houston Chronicle. Higgins' contract, then, seems to have set a new precedent. He is a wide receiver who was picked 34th overall. The fallout is remarkable: Nearly every second-rounder from this year's draft—30 out of 32—remains unsigned because they are holding out for the same deal, per Heavy Sports. The only other second-round pick to sign so far, Cleveland's Carson Schwesinger, got a fully guaranteed contract the day after Higgins signed his deal. Schwesinger was selected with the 33rd pick. Front offices are digging in, as are player agents, even though the Journal notes that the money at stake is not huge by NFL standards: a few hundred thousand dollars per player in some cases. But it does matter: The numbers from 2011 to 2021 show that about 25% of second-round picks didn't make it all the way through four seasons. Read These Next Arizona governor wants answers on Grand Canyon fire. Obama tells Democrats to 'toughen up.' Farmer killed by water buffalo a day after he bought them. Trump reportedly asked Zelensky if Ukraine could strike Moscow. Report an error