Rookie's Contract Causes NFL Chaos

A rookie contract in Houston has upended the NFL's off-season, but the twist is that the controversy involves players drafted in the second round, not the first. The details:

The Houston Texans signed second-round pick Jayden Higgins to a four-year contract for $11.7 million. The unusual part is that all four years of the contract are guaranteed, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Typically, rookies drafted in the second round sign four-year deals, but only two or three years of that money is guaranteed, explains the Houston Chronicle. Higgins' contract, then, seems to have set a new precedent. He is a wide receiver who was picked 34th overall.