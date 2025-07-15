Sports  | 
NFL

Rookie's Contract Causes NFL Chaos

Second-rounder Jayden Higgins got a fully guaranteed deal; now everyone wants one
Posted Jul 15, 2025 3:30 PM CDT
Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins answers questions during a press conference after the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Houston.   (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

A rookie contract in Houston has upended the NFL's off-season, but the twist is that the controversy involves players drafted in the second round, not the first. The details:

  • The Houston Texans signed second-round pick Jayden Higgins to a four-year contract for $11.7 million. The unusual part is that all four years of the contract are guaranteed, reports the Wall Street Journal.
  • Typically, rookies drafted in the second round sign four-year deals, but only two or three years of that money is guaranteed, explains the Houston Chronicle. Higgins' contract, then, seems to have set a new precedent. He is a wide receiver who was picked 34th overall.

  • The fallout is remarkable: Nearly every second-rounder from this year's draft—30 out of 32—remains unsigned because they are holding out for the same deal, per Heavy Sports. The only other second-round pick to sign so far, Cleveland's Carson Schwesinger, got a fully guaranteed contract the day after Higgins signed his deal. Schwesinger was selected with the 33rd pick.
  • Front offices are digging in, as are player agents, even though the Journal notes that the money at stake is not huge by NFL standards: a few hundred thousand dollars per player in some cases. But it does matter: The numbers from 2011 to 2021 show that about 25% of second-round picks didn't make it all the way through four seasons.

