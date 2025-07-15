Stocks Slump After Latest Inflation Update

"Inflation has begun to show the first signs of tariff pass-through," according to Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The inflation rate reported on Tuesday morning, however, wasn't far from what economists expected. And an underlying measure of inflation that economists think is a better predictor of future trends accelerated by less than feared, the AP reports. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been adamant that he wants to wait for more data about how tariffs affect the economy and inflation before cutting interest rates. Traders are still overwhelmingly betting that the Fed will cut its main interest rate by the end of the year. But they pulled back their bets on the number of potential cuts, according to data from CME Group.

Tech stocks were the outliers and rose after Nvidia said the US government assured it that licenses will be granted to export its H20 chip to China again and that deliveries will hopefully begin soon. Nvidia's 4% gain was by far the strongest force pushing upward on the S&P 500. Earlier this year, Nvidia said that US restrictions on the chips used in artificial-intelligence development chiseled billions of dollars off its results for the first quarter of the year.

Stocks of big US banks, meanwhile, were mixed following their latest profit reports. JPMorgan Chase slipped 0.7% despite reporting a stronger profit than analysts expected, as CEO Jamie Dimon warned of risks to the economy because of tariffs and other concerns. Citigroup rose 3.7% following its better-than-expected profit report. But Wells Fargo fell 5.4% following its own, as it trimmed its forecast for an important way that it makes money.