Ship Went to Mexico, Got Hit With Montezuma's Revenge

It wasn't quite Carnival's "Poop Cruise," but a recent Royal Caribbean sailing saw enough passengers and crew members fall ill from a stomach bug that the trip likely won't go down as their favorite cruise of all time. Per NBC News , of nearly 4,000 passengers on board the cruise line's Navigator of the Seas ship, which departed July 4 from Los Angeles for a weeklong cruise to parts of Mexico and back, 134 became ill, while seven crew members out of the 1,260 or so on board also succumbed to the gastrointestinal sickness, according to a report from CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program . The most common symptoms among those afflicted included stomach cramping, diarrhea, and vomiting, the agency notes.

The outbreak was reported to the CDC on July 11, the day the ship returned to port in LA, as is required when such widespread sickness occur. RC and ship staff addressed the outbreak by boosting cleaning and disinfecting protocols, collecting stool samples from those who became ill, and isolating those cases from others on board. The agency says it's not yet sure what caused everyone on the vessel to get sick, though it notes that "norovirus is often a cause of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships." CBS News notes that RC's sickness-infused ship is the most recent in a slew of them, naming Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Cunard sailings this year that also saw scores fall ill.