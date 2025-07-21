2 Scary Delta Stories Are in the News

Delta Air Lines suffered some not-so-great headlines over the weekend thanks to two frightening incidents, though fortunately none seem to have resulted in any injuries. Both happened Friday:
- A Delta flight that departed Los Angeles International Airport en route to Atlanta was forced to turn back after an apparent engine fire, Fox News reports. Flames can be seen coming from one of the plane's engines in video reportedly of the incident. The plane landed back at LAX safely, just over 40 minutes after it took off. Delta apologized to customers in a statement noting, "Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft's left engine."
- The pilot of a Delta regional jet, SkyWest flight 3788, was forced to undertake an "aggressive maneuver" that same day as it prepared to land in Minot, North Dakota, ABC News reports. After being cleared for approach, the pilot "performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path," the airline says in a statement. The pilot told passengers he was avoiding a B-52 bomber that was traveling faster than the SkyWest plane. Minot has an Air Force base that houses B-52 bombers. The airline says the incident is under investigation.
