Trump: Ditch 'Commanders' or I'll Block New Stadium

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,'" he wrote on Truth Social. "I won't make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone."

The team, which changed its name in 2020 over complaints it was offensive to indigenous people, currently plays in Maryland but plans to return to DC by building a new stadium there, per the Athletic. The president's threat came after an earlier post in which he urged both the Commanders and baseball's Cleveland Guardians, formerly the Indians, to "immediately" revert to their original names. "Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense," he wrote, adding in all caps, "Owners get it done!!!"

Commanders owner Josh Harris said earlier this year that his team's name would not be changed back, notes the AP. And on Sunday, the Guardians' president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, didn't sound enthused about revisiting a change, either. "We understand there are different perspectives on the decision we made a few years ago, but obviously it's a decision we made," he said. "We've got the opportunity to build a brand as the Guardians over the last four years and are excited about the future that's in front of us."