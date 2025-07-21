Coldplay Has Cheeky Fair Warning for Fans

Well, America and the internet at large probably haven't heard this much about Coldplay since somewhere around 2005, but it seems the band can't help but keep having a little fun with the Kiss Cam moment of infamy that led to the very public airing of Astronomy CEO Andy Byron's apparent affair with his PR chief Kristin Cabot, his subsequent suspension then resignation, much public chatter over the matter, and presumable heart-to-hearts within each of their respective marriages.