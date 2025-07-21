Entertainment | Coldplay Coldplay Has Cheeky Fair Warning for Fans 'We're gonna use our cameras,' Chris Martin says in first show since that one you might've heard about By Polly Davis Doig Posted Jul 21, 2025 6:23 AM CDT Copied Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the band's Music of the Spheres World Tour at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File) Well, America and the internet at large probably haven't heard this much about Coldplay since somewhere around 2005, but it seems the band can't help but keep having a little fun with the Kiss Cam moment of infamy that led to the very public airing of Astronomy CEO Andy Byron's apparent affair with his PR chief Kristin Cabot, his subsequent suspension then resignation, much public chatter over the matter, and presumable heart-to-hearts within each of their respective marriages. The band took the stage on Saturday in Wisconsin for the first time since the cringe shot from the Boston show seen 'round the world, reports NBC News, and they did so with a bit of a cheeky fair warning for anyone who might be there with a sidepiece: "We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," said frontman Chris Martin to the crowd. "How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now." The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel notes that apparently no one got "Coldplayed" at the show. You know what? It's Monday. Business Insider runs down some of the best reenactments of the Kiss Cam moment. Read These Next Baseball has a dirty secret hiding in plain sight. Number of missing in Texas floods revised in a good way. In Taiwan, a strange controversy over blood donations. In the early morning hours in East Hollywood, chaos. Report an error