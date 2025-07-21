Cops: Father Who Lied About Abduction Charged With Murder

A Canadian man whose 9-year-old daughter was found dead after he reported that she had been abducted while they were vacationing in upstate New York was charged Monday with murder. New York State Police Capt. Robert McConnell said Luciano Frattolin, 45, is charged with murder and concealing of a corpse in the death of his daughter, Melina Frattolin, the AP reports. McConnell said the pair entered the US July 11 for a vacation that included a visit to New York City, reports CP24 . Police said they were expected back in Montreal on Sunday. The girl lived with her mother, who had full custody after she split up with Luciano Frattolin in 2019, police said.

Luciano Frattolin called 911 Saturday night to report that his daughter had been abducted from a parking lot near Lake George, a resort town in the Adirondack region, authorities said. That led officials to issue an Amber Alert to enlist the public's help in finding her. But authorities said over the weekend that there were inconsistencies in the father's account, and that they concluded there was no evidence she had been taken. "He fabricated the initial report of the abduction," McConnell said. He said the father claimed his daughter had been forced into a van by two unknown white males after he stepped into the woods to urinate, the Montreal Gazette reports.

Investigators found the girl's body on Sunday in the shallows of a pond about 30 miles north of Lake George, near New York's border with Vermont, authorities said. McConnell said Melina "appeared to be in good health and did not indicate she was under duress" when she spoke to her mother around 6:30pm on Saturday. Investigators believe Frattolin killed his daughter some time between her call to her mother and his 911 call. McConnell said Frattolin has no prior criminal or domestic violence history.