Man Tries to Help Boater, Gets Sucked Into Dam

A good Samaritan was killed Sunday while trying to help someone else, authorities say. The 54-year-old man saw a boater caught in the hydraulics of a dam at Missouri's Elk River, so he jumped in to help, the Springfield News-Leader reports. Instead, he was caught in the dam's current himself, and was pulled through the dam. A bystander downstream performed CPR on the man when he resurfaced, but he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Firefighters later rescued the boater who was originally in distress, the Kansas City Star reports.