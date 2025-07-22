US  | 
Missouri

Man Tries to Help Boater, Gets Sucked Into Dam

Missouri man was killed in the incident
Posted Jul 22, 2025 3:00 AM CDT
A good Samaritan was killed Sunday while trying to help someone else, authorities say. The 54-year-old man saw a boater caught in the hydraulics of a dam at Missouri's Elk River, so he jumped in to help, the Springfield News-Leader reports. Instead, he was caught in the dam's current himself, and was pulled through the dam. A bystander downstream performed CPR on the man when he resurfaced, but he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Firefighters later rescued the boater who was originally in distress, the Kansas City Star reports.

