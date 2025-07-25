University of New Mexico Shooting Leaves 1 Dead

Two people were shot early Friday, one fatally, at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where authorities said the suspect remains at large, per the AP . The campus was shut down and students told to shelter in place, per KRQE . Gunshots were fired at the Casas del Rio dormitory complex, the university said in a statement . The wounded person's injuries were not life-threatening.

"The suspect remains at large and may still be on campus," said the statement, posted about 6:30am local time. An initial alert was posted about 3am. "Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has CLOSED its Albuquerque central campus," it reads. Details on the two victims were not released. The university in central Albuquerque has about 23,000 students during the school year.