Disney Ferry Crashes Into Dock at Magic Kingdom

The "happiest place on Earth" wasn't too happy this week when a ferry at Walt Disney World crashed into its landing dock. FOX 35 reports that the incident took place on Wednesday, when the General Joe Potter vessel, which carries visitors between Disney's Transportation & Ticket Center and the Magic Kingdom theme park, slammed into a dock harder than usual amid stormy, rainy weather.

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department and Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS both confirm to the outlet that they responded to the scene to help out. Photos from the dock showed emergency personnel standing near people in wheelchairs, as well as fire department officials bringing a gurney and medical supplies onto the dock. "We all went flying forward, falling," one woman says, noting that a stroller carrying her granddaughters toppled, causing them to fall on their heads. "A lot of people screaming and really hurt bad." The woman added that after they'd docked, that's "when it all went downhill. Not only was there no announcement on what to do when injured, they just had us get off the boat."

Per WDW News Today, multiple guests popped up on Reddit claiming they were on the ferry when it crashed. "I was on that ferry!!! It was insane," one person wrote. "People thrown forward all around. No warning, just a loud crash and sudden stop approaching the dock." How many people were injured, the extent of their injuries, and the cause of the crash have yet to be detailed. It's not the only ferry mishap that's taken place at Disney World: Per Fox Business, a man sued Disney after a similar ferry-dock crash in which he says he was hurled into a garbage can, causing him to suffer head and neck injuries, among others.